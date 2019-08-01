NetSmartz offers free, multimedia internet safety presentations tailored for specific audiences — parents and communities, tweens, teens, and younger children. Our innovative presentations make use of online resources, videos, and expert tips to educate, engage, and empower children and adults to be safer on and offline.​

The presentations below are categorized by age of the intended target audience. However, we strongly encourage presenters to review the PowerPoint presentations before deciding which one to use and to consult with the hosts of your presentation (e.g. administration and/or support staff if presenting at a school) to select the most appropriate presentation for your audience. Depending on your audience’s previous exposure to internet safety and related topics, you may need to deviate from the age guidelines given below to find the most relevant information and format. Contact us at outreach@ncmec.org with questions or for assistance.