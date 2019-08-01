 Resources
Overview

Our resources for educators offer multiple ways to engage students, parents and communities in important lessons in digital citizenship and online safety. 

Empower your students to be safer online with our free collection of teaching materials for families and students in grades K-12.  NetSmartz can help you create a dynamic and engaging Internet safety curriculum.

PowerPoint Presentations

NetSmartz offers free, multimedia internet safety presentations tailored for specific audiences — parents and communities, tweens, teens, and younger children. Our innovative presentations make use of online resources, videos, and expert tips to educate, engage, and empower children and adults to be safer on and offline.​

The presentations below are categorized by age of the intended target audience. However, we strongly encourage presenters to review the PowerPoint presentations before deciding which one to use and to consult with the hosts of your presentation (e.g. administration and/or support staff if presenting at a school) to select the most appropriate presentation for your audience. Depending on your audience’s previous exposure to internet safety and related topics, you may need to deviate from the age guidelines given below to find the most relevant information and format. Contact us at outreach@ncmec.org with questions or for assistance.

Elementary School: K-2 (PC/Mac)

 High School: 9-12 (PC/Mac)

Elementary School: 3-5 (PC/Mac)

Parents, Guardians and Community Members (PC/Mac)

Middle School: 6-8 (PC/Mac)

Tip Sheets

Written for tweens, teens, parents, educators, and law enforcement, these tip sheets offer guidance on navigating digital safety.​

Cyberbulling Unplugged

Parent's Guide to Smartphone Safety

Talking to Teens About Sexting

You Sent a Sext, Now What?

Gaming Safety

Protecting Kids Online

Tips to Prevent Sexting for Teens

Got NetSmartz? Tips for Teens

Social Media Safety for Teens

Your NetSmartz Tips for Tweens

Classroom Activities

Additional material for the classroom, tailored for project-based learning and children with special needs.

Safety Pledges Using SymbolStix 

"Into the Cloud" Episode Teaching Guides

"The Princess's Password" E-book Discussion Guide

Download the E-book

Middle/High School Student Project Kit

"Into the Cloud" Classroom Educator Kit & Poster

"Webster's Gecko Goof" E-book Discussion Guide

Download the E-book

Safety Stories 

"Delivery for Webster" E-book Discussion Guide

Download the E-book

